Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.