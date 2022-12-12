Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.