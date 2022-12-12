Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
