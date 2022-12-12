Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

