OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Purchases $18,062.50 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 7,225 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,384. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

About OppFi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

