OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Purchases $18,062.50 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 7,225 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,384. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
