Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
OPT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
