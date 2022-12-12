Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

OPT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

