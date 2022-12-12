Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 14,226,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,850. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 32.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.