Orchid Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.69 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00240423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08157418 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,464,873.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

