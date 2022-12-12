Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 1,290.9% in November

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 1,290.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTSKY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 203,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.