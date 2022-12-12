Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 1,290.9% in November

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 1,290.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTSKY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 203,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $18.97.
