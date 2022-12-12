Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 25.2% Higher

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) rose 25.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 217,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,363,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,964,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

