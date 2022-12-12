Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

