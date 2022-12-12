Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

