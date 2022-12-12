Paramount Global (PARAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 on January 3rd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $29.71 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,546,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,873,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.