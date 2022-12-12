Parex Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parex Resources Company Profile

PXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

