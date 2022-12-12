Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Parks! America Trading Down 12.5 %

Parks! America stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

