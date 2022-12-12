Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PKPH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,424. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

