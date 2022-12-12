Persistence (XPRT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $313,476.54

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Persistence has a market cap of $80.66 million and approximately $313,476.54 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $893.09 or 0.05249737 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00507467 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.30067656 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 157,933,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,433,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.