Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

