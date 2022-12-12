Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00.

11/30/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

11/28/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 9,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

