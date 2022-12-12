Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,300,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 62.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 57,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $52.01. 122,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,488,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $291.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

