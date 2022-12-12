Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $89.71 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

