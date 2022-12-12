Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.
Pinduoduo Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PDD opened at $89.71 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
