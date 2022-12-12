PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67.32 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $114.54 million and approximately $67.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

