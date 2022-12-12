Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Monday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

