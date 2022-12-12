Pocket Network Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

