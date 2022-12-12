Pocket Network Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $81.03 million and $1.41 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

