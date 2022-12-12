POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 579,669 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.60.

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

