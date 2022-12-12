Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $153.95. 48,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

