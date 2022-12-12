Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.76

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 8042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,768,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.