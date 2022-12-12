Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 3rd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

