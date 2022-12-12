Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PWGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.