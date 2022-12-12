Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

