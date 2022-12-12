Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,457 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,305,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RRX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,580. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

