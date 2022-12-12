Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.67. 1,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

