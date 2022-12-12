Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

MHK traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

