Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $69.70. 6,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

