Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,322. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.