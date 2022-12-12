Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

