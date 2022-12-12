Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Rogers makes up approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Rogers worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 133.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rogers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rogers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $816,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.02. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

