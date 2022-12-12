Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

