Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $48.28.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
