Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $182.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

