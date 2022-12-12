Prometeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.55 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $86.55 million and $376,385.14 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00026493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

