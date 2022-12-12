Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $305,200.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $305,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.55. 485,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

