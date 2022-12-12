Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $305,200.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $305,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.55. 485,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
