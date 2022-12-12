PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $98.20 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. PSP Swiss Property has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

