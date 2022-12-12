Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 14th

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 14th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 14th.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.