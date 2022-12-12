Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($100.00) to €82.00 ($86.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

