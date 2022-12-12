PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PureTech Health stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PureTech Health

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

