QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £151.36 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey bought 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($184.56).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £148.01 ($180.48).

On Monday, October 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($182.95).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

LON:QQ traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 349.20 ($4.26). 582,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 348.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 355.96. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.45.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.37) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.67) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

