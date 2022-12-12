Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.22

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00012904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $231.64 million and approximately $32.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.28 or 0.07420233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00075702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024403 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,449,622 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

