QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.78% of QUALCOMM worth $1,120,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

