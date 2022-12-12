QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

