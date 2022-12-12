Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,351,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM opened at $10.03 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.