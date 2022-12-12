Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,143,000 after buying an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PWR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.00. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,804. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile



Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

