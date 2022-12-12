Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,025.43 and $181,117.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,107.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

